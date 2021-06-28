First in China! Neurophth announced the first patient has been dosed in G.O.L.D. clinical trial for the gene therapy treatment of LHON

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: Novel and one-time intravitreal injection of ND4 gene therapy for the treatment of LHON potentially restored vision Phase I/II/III clinical trial expected to enroll patients with LHON due to ND4 mutation WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genetic medicines company developing AAV-delivered gene therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in G.O.L.D. clinical trial for the treatment of Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). G.O.L.D. is a Phase I/II/III, two-parts, multi-center study[1] aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a recombinant adeno-associated virus vector 2 carrying the NADH-dehydrogenase subunit 4 (ND4) gene.

