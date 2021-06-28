Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Mohammad El-Kalay, Ph.D. As Senior VP And Head Of CMC

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Mohammad El-Kalay, Ph.D., as Senior VP and Head of CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control). Dr. El-Kalay brings over three decades of experience in global biopharmaceutical operations to Shoreline, including key leadership roles in cell therapy companies where he led the successful translation of several cell therapy candidates into late-stage clinical development, as well as developing a T-cell purging device that was later marketed. Dr. El-Kalay will be responsible for overseeing Shoreline’s manufacturing, technical, and supply chain operations.

Click here to view original post