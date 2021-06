Element Biosciences Closes $276 Million Series C Financing to Democratize Access to Genomics

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Element Biosciences, developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced the close of a $276 million Series C financing. New investors Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), and T. Rowe Price joined existing investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, Foresite Capital, JS Capital Management LLC, RA Capital Advisors, and Venrock. With this latest investment, Element Biosciences has raised approximately $400 million.

