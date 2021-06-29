SINGAPORE & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunoScape has expanded its executive and scientific teams to expand the use of its innovative technology platform into drug discovery.
Click here to view original post
ImmunoScape Expands its Executive and Scientific Teams to Extend Use of its Deep Immunomics Platform into Drug Discovery
SINGAPORE & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ImmunoScape has expanded its executive and scientific teams to expand the use of its innovative technology platform into drug discovery.