Promises of a next-gen sequencing approach earn Element Biosciences a hefty Series C. Is an IPO next?

It took more than a decade and billions of dollars for scientists to sequence the first human genome back in 2003. While DNA sequencing costs much less today, a slew of companies is working on next-gen approaches to save researchers time and money. Element Biosciences is one of them, and on Tuesday, the company unveiled a $276 million round.

The Series C brings Element’s total raise to about $400 million. While the company declined an interview with Endpoints News, it appears as though CEO Molly He could have the company’s S-1 papers in her back pocket.

“Element will provide researchers with innovative technology choices and more flexible tools for scientific exploration,” He said in a statement. “We are working to realize our vision of dramatically expanding access to high quality, low cost, easy-to-use genomics tools.”

The San Diego-based biotech was founded in 2017, and secured $15 million in its first…

