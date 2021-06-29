PYC Therapeutics Announces Comprehensive Preclinical Results Demonstrating VP-002 Program’s Potential as the First Disease Modifying Therapy for Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia: SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of precision RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today released a comprehensive summary of preclinical findings supporting the potential of PYC’s VP-002 program as the first disease modifying therapy for patients suffering from Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA). PYC’s PPMO technology used in the VP-002 program significantly increases levels of OPA1 protein and corrects major functional deficits that underly ADOA. Building on recent announcements relating to the VP-002 program, further optimized lead candidates have shown an even more potent ability to increase the OPA1 protein to greater than 1.5-fold. These data support continued development of the program toward clinical trials, which are estimated to initiate in the first half of 2023.

