SAN DIEGO & HILDEN, Germany & GERMAN TOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DNAprofiling–QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and Verogen Inc. today announced a partnership to provide laboratories with superior tools and comprehensive support for implementing next-generation sequencing (NGS) human identification workflows. The partnership with QIAGEN is a milestone-driven distribution and development agreement that grants QIAGEN rights to globally distribute both current and future Verogen products
Verogen Partners with QIAGEN to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Human Identification Laboratories
