DCN Dx Acquires IVD Vision, a Developer of Diagnostics Instruments and Software

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — DCN Dx, an international provider of point-of-care diagnostics development, products, and educational programming, today announced it has completed its acquisition of IVD Vision, Inc., a developer of custom instruments and software for diagnostics systems based here. The acquisition expands DCN Dx’s point-of-care diagnostics development services capabilities and product portfolio. "The acquisition of IVD Vision is a natural extension for both companies and will enable us to partner with our customers in new and exciting ways as we help bring their diagnostics to market," said Charlie Mamrack, CEO of DCN Dx.

Click here to view original post