Gener8 Reorganizes Carlsbad Facility for Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif.: SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a provider of full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing solutions for highly complex instruments and products within the life sciences and medical device markets, together with its capital partner, Sverica Capital Management LP, is restructuring its 15,000 sq. ft. Carlsbad facility to provide microfluidics cartridge design, development, and manufacturing under one roof.

