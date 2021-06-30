Oncolytics Biotech® to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB: SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the Company will present a corporate overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, which is taking place virtually from July 13-14, 2021. Presentation details are listed below. Presenter: Dr. Matt Coffey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight TimeWebcast Link: Please click here

