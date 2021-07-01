Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that James (Jamie) Levine has resigned from his position as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 9, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Levine will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company for at least six months and will provide transitional support to a successor CFO.

