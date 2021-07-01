For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty

For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

