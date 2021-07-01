Heron Therapeutics Announces U.S. Commercial Launch and Availability of ZYNRELEF™ for the Management of Postoperative Pain for up to 72 Hours

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution, is now commercially available at all national wholesalers and the largest specialty distributors in the United States. ZYNRELEF was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 12, 2021, for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty.

Click here to view original post