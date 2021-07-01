Kintara offers peek at mid-stage data in relapsed glioblastoma patients; Jazz wins quick approval for pediatric cancer drug

Among the dozens of cancer types, glioblastoma has proven one of the hardest to crack with little clinical success over the years. Now, a San Diego biotech is rolling out mid-stage data it claims could be pointing its drug in the right direction in relapsed patients. But there are several caveats.

A high dose of Kintara’s VAL-083 spurred a median OS of 8 months in patients with recurrent glioblastoma who had been previously treated with chemotherapy temozolomide, according to topline data from an open-label Phase II study conducted at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The recurrent patient arm was one of two in the Phase II test, and Kintara thinks the results show promise. Patients taking lomustine, the chemotherapy most commonly used in those patients, has shown an OS of 7.2 months. The study isn’t a head-to-head, however, and Kintara didn’t disclose whether the early…

