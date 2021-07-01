Kintara Reports Topline Results From Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VAL-083 for Recurrent GBM

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer therapies for patients who are failing or are resistant to current treatment regimens, today announced topline data results from the recurrent arm of its open-label, Phase 2 clinical study of its lead compound VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) in Houston, Texas. The Phase 2 trial is a two-arm, biomarker-driven study testing VAL-083 in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene. The recurrent arm of the study addressed patients who have been pre-treated with temozolomide prior to disease recurrence.

