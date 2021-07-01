New Chair Named for Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences

July 1, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on New Chair Named for Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences

After a nationwide search, Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, MD, has been named chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and UC San Diego Health.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles