Oncternal Therapeutics Appoints Pablo Urbaneja as Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Pablo Urbaneja as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.
