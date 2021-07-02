CureVac gains COO and hands Florian von der Mülbe new assignment in the midst of Covid-19 vaccine troubles; As Ken Frazier retires, Merck hires chief strategy officer

Malte Greune

? Aiming to bounce back and trying to accentuate the positive after its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine took a major pratfall, CureVac is shaking things up by bringing in Malte Greune as COO and giving new responsibilities to co-founder and chief production officer Florian von der Mülbe. Greune jumps on board from Sanofi after a nearly 10-year run where he was stationed in Germany and spent the last several months as general manager and VP, cartridges, devices & insulin technology group in Frankfurt.

As for von der Mülbe, who was COO at CureVac for 18 years before his tenure as chief production officer, he will now devote his energy to developing its manufacturing tech known as The RNA Printer.

Despite what amounts to train wreck-level data in which CureVac’s vaccine posted an interim efficacy of 47% — a paltry figure…

Click here to view original post