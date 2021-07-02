Mayer Hall Recognized for Historical Contributions to Physics

The American Physical Society has designated UC San Diego’s Mayer Hall as a historic site in recognition of the groundbreaking accomplishments of UC San Diego physicists Walter Kohn and Lu Sham and their development of the “Kohn-Sham equation.”
The American Physical Society has designated UC San Diego’s Mayer Hall as a historic site in recognition of the groundbreaking accomplishments of UC San Diego physicists Walter Kohn and Lu Sham and their development of the “Kohn-Sham equation.”
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes