The class of molecules behind one of biotech’s biggest Alzheimer’s failures gets a new lease on life

Denovo Biopharma has spent the last decade trying to resurrect drugs that failed at other companies, but it had never waded into a class of molecules that failed quite as spectacularly as 5HT6 serotonin, an oft-failed shot on goal in Alzheimer’s. But, in the wake of Biogen’s derided success with aducanumab, all options appear back on the table.

On Thursday, the San Diego-Chinese biotech announced it’s licensed the once-abandoned Alzheimer’s drug idalopirdine from Lundbeck for an undisclosed fee.

Idalopirdine is notable not only because it failed a Phase III Lundbeck and Otsuka ran a half-decade ago, but also because it inhibits a brain receptor called 5HT6 serotonin. That’s the same class of molecules as intepirdine, the Alzheimer’s drug Vivek Ramaswamy licensed from GlaxoSmithKline in 2014 as the first big molecule for a portfolio company he called Roivant. He then used it to launch a $360 million IPO for Roivant’s…

