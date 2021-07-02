Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Initiates Pilot Implementation of Campbell Score™ with California Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc.

ELK CITY, Idaho: ELK CITY, Idaho, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today medical implementation of its Campbell Score™ blood-based suicide prediction marker in collaboration with the premiere San Diego personalized health center, Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc. The Campbell Score™ was subject of a clinical trial1 which demonstrated patients with suicidal tendencies have a higher rating on the novel scale2. To the knowledge of the Company, the Campbell Score™ is the only subjective instrument in development capable of assisting psychiatrists in guiding frequency and intensity of their interventions.

