Biocept Receives South Korean Patent for Primer-Switch Platform Used to Identify Rare Genetic Mutations, Including Cancer Biomarkers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cancer–Biocept was awarded a South Korean Patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which identifies rare genetic mutations, including cancer biomarkers.
