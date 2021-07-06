SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cancer–Biocept was awarded a South Korean Patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which identifies rare genetic mutations, including cancer biomarkers.
Click here to view original post
Biocept Receives South Korean Patent for Primer-Switch Platform Used to Identify Rare Genetic Mutations, Including Cancer Biomarkers
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cancer–Biocept was awarded a South Korean Patent for its Primer-Switch technology, which identifies rare genetic mutations, including cancer biomarkers.