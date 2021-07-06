Cardiff Oncology to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. Mark Erlander, chief executive officer of Cardiff Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat and virtual 1×1 investor meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 taking place virtually from July 14-15, 2021.

