Colorectal Cancer Risk May Increase with Lower Exposure to UVB Light

July 6, 2021

University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers identified a possible link between inadequate exposure to ultraviolet-B (UVB) light from the sun and an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

