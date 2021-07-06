FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment of the Knee Pain in Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK).
