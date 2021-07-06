Heron Therapeutics Announces 340B Prime Vendor Contract with Apexus for ZYNRELEF™

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that it has executed a contract for ZYNRELEF with Apexus, LLC (Apexus). Apexus is the designated Prime Vendor for the 340B Drug Pricing Program. ZYNRELEF was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 12, 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic and has been clinically shown to better manage pain, including severe pain, compared to standard-of-care bupivacaine over 72 hours and to significantly reduce or eliminate opioid use in many patients following surgery….

