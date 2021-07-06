Locanabio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Locanabio, Inc., an RNA-targeting gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of John P. Leonard, PhD, to chief scientific officer and Edward R. Conner, MD, to chief medical officer, effective today. Drs. Leonard and Conner are both seasoned industry experts with significant industry experience in genetic medicines and product research and development.

Click here to view original post