OncoSec Enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Merck for a Pivotal Global Phase 3 Study, KEYNOTE-C87, of TAVO™ Combined with KEYTRUDA® for Late-Stage Metastatic Melanoma

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec") today announced it has entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement ("Agreement") with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) to evaluate the combination of OncoSec’s DNA-plasmid interleukin-12 (IL-12) TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in a global Phase 3 randomized clinical trial, KEYNOTE-C87. The planned clinical trial will evaluate the overall survival of patients treated with the TAVO™ in combination with KEYTRUDA® versus standard of care in late-stage patients with metastatic melanoma who are refractory to immune checkpoint therapy.

Click here to view original post