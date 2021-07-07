Cibus and GDM Establish Strategic Partnership to Deliver New Solutions for Soybean Farmers

SAN DIEGO & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cibus, a leader in precision gene editing in agriculture, and GDM, a leading global soybean research company, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on developing and delivering new solutions for challenges faced by soybean farmers. By integrating GDM’s world-leading soybean genetics with Cibus’ next-generation gene editing technology, this collaboration will create trait products designed to address the challenges of soybean seed

Click here to view original post