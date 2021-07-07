Expanded Gene Therapy Portfolio Supports More Efficient Adeno-Associated Viral Manufacturing

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — For gene therapy developers seeking to rapidly and efficiently scale production, a set of solutions is now available from Thermo Fisher Scientific to support adeno-associated viral (AAV) manufacturing. A new media panel, gene kit and advanced purification resins help reduce manufacturing costs while increasing the viability of gene therapies as treatment options for patients. AAV is a non-pathogenic virus with the ability to infect cells at various stages of growth, and has become a preferred "viral vector" for delivering gene therapies. However, scalability of AAV remains a challenge, particularly during the purification process. New solutions designed to produce higher quality viral vectors simplify the purification process, resulting in higher yield AAV production.

Click here to view original post