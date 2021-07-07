CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — For gene therapy developers seeking to rapidly and efficiently scale production, a set of solutions is now available from Thermo Fisher Scientific to support adeno-associated viral (AAV) manufacturing. A new media panel, gene kit and advanced purification resins help reduce manufacturing costs while increasing the viability of gene therapies as treatment options for patients. AAV is a non-pathogenic virus with the ability to infect cells at various stages of growth, and has become a preferred "viral vector" for delivering gene therapies. However, scalability of AAV remains a challenge, particularly during the purification process. New solutions designed to produce higher quality viral vectors simplify the purification process, resulting in higher yield AAV production.
Expanded Gene Therapy Portfolio Supports More Efficient Adeno-Associated Viral Manufacturing
