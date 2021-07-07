How to Reduce Obesity among Latino Children, with Precision

Researchers at UC San Diego Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute have received $3 million to create a precision, community-based program to address specific health problems related to adverse childhood experiences that contribute to childhood obesity among Latinos.

