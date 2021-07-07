KLATU Networks Committed to Making Loss of Refrigerated Biological Materials a “Never Event”

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #KLATU–The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the importance of reliable cold storage to protect valuable vaccines, but the life sciences industry has continued to rely on antiquated cold-storage practices. KLATU Networks is committed to changing the game with the industry’s first monitoring solution that can predict and prevent cold storage failures before they occur. It wants cold storage operations in the life sciences to make freezer failures resulting in the loss of refrigera

Click here to view original post