LaunchBio Receives Grant from the pH Foundation to Promote Inclusion in the Life Sciences Industry

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — LaunchBio, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build an ecosystem of innovation for the benefit of human health and well-being, has received a grant of $20,000 from the pH Foundation to develop programs addressing inclusion in the life sciences industry. The foundation cited LaunchBio’s Let’s Talk About webinar series as an example of exceptional original content highlighting the experiences of people of color working in pharma, research and development, academia and related fields.

