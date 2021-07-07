MEI Pharma Appoints Tina C. Beamon, J.D., as Chief Compliance Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Tina C. Beamon, J.D., as chief compliance officer, effective immediately. Ms. Beamon will be responsible for the enterprise-wide compliance programs that manage risks associated with core business activities. "With her expert legal counsel and leadership, Tina strengthens our leadership team by bringing new knowledge and experience to guide MEI as we prepare for the potential commercialization of zandelisib, our lead drug candidate," said David M. Urso, J.D., chief operating officer and general counsel at MEI Pharma. "On behalf of our leadership team, I welcome Tina and look forward to working with her as we continue advancing our clinical pipeline and continue implementing pre-commercial strategies around zandelisib as a potential differentiated therapeutic for patients with B-cell malignancies."

