Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication in Pain Management

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the publication of a manuscript, "RESUME-1: A Phase III Study of Tolperisone in Treatment of Painful, Acute Muscle Spasms of the Back" in the journal of "Pain Management". The manuscript describes the design of a pivotal Phase 3 study (RESUME-1), a 14-day double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in 1,000 subjects across 70 clinical sites in the United States. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tolperisone administered in subjects with pain due to acute back muscle spasms. Key secondary objectives include assessing the tolerability, onset of action, and need for rescue medication when treated with tolperisone.

