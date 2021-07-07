Survey: Majority of Californians Still Believe the State Is ‘Golden’

July 7, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Survey: Majority of Californians Still Believe the State Is ‘Golden’

Is there a “CalExodus”? A UC San Diego survey finds no increase, over 2019, in residents who say they plan to leave. A companion report analyzing Google trends data suggests they aren’t secretly searching for move-related terms either.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles