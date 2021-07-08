Neurocrine Biosciences to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will participate in a neuropsychology-focused panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday July 15, 2021. The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company’s website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

