Great Danes: Two Nordic biotechs name their chief executives; Axel Hoos bids adieu to GlaxoSmithKline, becomes CEO of small oncology player

Benny Sorensen

Don’t let the short week deceive you. Peer Review has a lot to get to:

? When our Nicole DeFeudis profiled new Codiak CMO Jennifer Wheler, she also wrote that Benny Sorensen would be taking on the role of SVP of strategic projects after heading up clinical development. That didn’t last long.

We’ve learned that Sorensen has resigned to lead Danish biotech Hemab Therapeutics as CEO. Backed by Novo Holdings, Hemab is a three-year-old company that develops bispecific antibodies for rare bleeding disorders that had been helmed by co-founder Johan Faber. Sorensen, an Alnylam vet, will still be connected to Codiak as a member of the scientific advisory board and a clinical consultant.

? We're staying in Denmark as Michael Pehl has been named CEO at Adcendo, focused on ADCs and equipped with the…

