Artificial Intelligence Could Be New Blueprint for Precision Drug Discovery

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe a new approach that uses machine learning to hunt for disease targets and then predicts whether a drug is likely to receive FDA approval.
Related Articles
A Deeper Look at Global Icons
March 14, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on A Deeper Look at Global Icons
Waste Not: Transparency and Proactivity Key in SARS CoV-2 Early Detection Program
September 9, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Waste Not: Transparency and Proactivity Key in SARS CoV-2 Early Detection Program
A key part of UC San Diego’s proactive Return to Learn strategy to detect SARS CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) and reduce transmission of the virus is wastewater monitoring.
[…]
Richard Seymour: 1929-2021
June 1, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Richard Seymour: 1929-2021
Richard Seymour, a renowned research engineer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, who envisioned a network to collect coastal data as a graduate student, died May 22, 2021. He was 91 year… […]