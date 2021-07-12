Cardiff Oncology Announces the Appointments of Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and James E. Levine as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced the appointments of Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., as chief medical officer (CMO) and James E. Levine as chief financial officer (CFO).

Click here to view original post