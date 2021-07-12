Doudna-backed Caribou launches its first allogeneic CAR-T trial; RayzeBio nabs new discovery partner

Less than two weeks after Caribou Biosciences, launched out of Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna’s lab, filed its IPO paperwork to go public, the biotech is making more waves in the cell therapy world.

Rachel Haurwitz

Caribou officially launched its first in-human study of an allogeneic CAR-T with an eye on liquid tumors Monday morning, announcing the dosing of its first patient in a Phase I trial. The therapy, known as CB-010, is being evaluated to reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease in order to boost CAR-T antitumor activity.

“We believe that improving cell persistence is the key to unlocking the full potential of these therapies,” CEO Rachel Haurwitz said in a statement. “Using our technologies, we edit the genome of healthy donor-derived T cells to enable highly specific and efficient insertion or deletion of genes at multiple sites.”

Caribou’s approach…

Click here to view original post