Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

July 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The approval marks Janssen’s sixth indication for DARZALEX FASPRO® in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Findings from the Phase 3 APOLLO study were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
Click here to view original post