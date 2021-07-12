Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The approval marks Janssen’s sixth indication for DARZALEX FASPRO® in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Findings from the Phase 3 APOLLO study were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.

