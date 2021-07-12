Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Participate at William Blair Biotech Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced participation at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference. The conference takes place virtually July 14-15th. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the William Blair conference site. About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana’s lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

Click here to view original post