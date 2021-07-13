Calling All Couch Potatoes: This Finger Wrap Can Let You Power Electronics While You Sleep

A new wearable device turns the sweat and press of a fingertip into a source of power for small electronics and sensors. This sweat-fueled device is the first to generate power even while the wearer is asleep—no exercise or movement required.

