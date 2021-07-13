Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

July 13, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Illumina to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ILMN #ILMN–Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that it will issue results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Samad, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results. Conference Call Details T
Click here to view original post