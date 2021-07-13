ProciseDx Announces $13 Million Convertible Note Financing and Strong International Growth

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ProciseDx Inc. announces a $13 million convertible note financing to support international commercialization of the ProciseDx platform and US regulatory approval. Participants in the financing round included existing major shareholders (Nestlé Heath Science, Biosynex SA) management and new investors. "We’re investing to bring the ProciseDx Point-of-Care platform to the US market and to accelerate international growth." said President and CFO, Peter Westlake, "This funding round enables us to move forward with FDA submissions for the platform and to expand our test menu for gastroenterologists."

