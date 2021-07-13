Regulatory Affairs Expert Ana Sousa Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Senior Vice President

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced today that Ana Sousa has joined the company as senior vice president of regulatory affairs and quality, and as a member of the company’s executive team. "Ana’s extensive regulatory experience will empower Aspen, both commercially and scientifically, as we prepare to enter the clinic and move through the FDA approval process," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, Aspen Neuroscience president and chief executive officer. "As a regulatory strategist, Ana combines large company experience with the agility of a small biotech mindset, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team."

