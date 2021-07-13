Shoreline Biosciences Strengthens Senior Management Team With Three Key Hires

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointments of Boyan Litchev, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Steven Neben, Ph.D. as Vice President, Alliance and Project Management, and Bjorn Dahle as Vice President, Smart Manufacturing.

