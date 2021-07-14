Cue Health Receives Regulatory Approval in India for its Molecular, Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cue Health Inc. ("Cue Health" or "Cue"), a healthcare technology company, today announced it has received regulatory approval from The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the Cue COVID-19 Test for professional point-of-care use in India. Internationally, Cue has also received the CE mark in the European Union (EU), as well as Interim Order authorization from Health Canada.

