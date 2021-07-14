Early Look at Second Quarter Metrics for Phexxi® Reveals Strong Growth

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today provided a preliminary look at Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) data for the second quarter of 2021 and revealed new insights into the demographics of women who are using this hormone-free contraceptive method. More than 14,000 Phexxi units were dispensed in the second quarter of 2021. Over 5,400 healthcare providers prescribed Phexxi in the second quarter of 2021. Over 7,000 healthcare providers have prescribed Phexxi since launch. 60% of new Phexxi users are between the ages of 18 to 34 years. For more than 50% of women converting to Phexxi, their last prior contraceptive used was hormonal.

Click here to view original post